COTTONWOOD — Despite temperatures hovering around 100 degrees Saturday, July 30, the streets of Cottonwood were filled with people. The occasion was the annual summer fest celebration.

“We try to visit at least a couple of times a year, and this is a great time where there is a lot for the kids to do,” said Margo Villalobos of Twin Falls.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments