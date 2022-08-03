COTTONWOOD — Despite temperatures hovering around 100 degrees Saturday, July 30, the streets of Cottonwood were filled with people. The occasion was the annual summer fest celebration.
“We try to visit at least a couple of times a year, and this is a great time where there is a lot for the kids to do,” said Margo Villalobos of Twin Falls.
Margo, her husband, David, and their three children were visiting her father, Craig Johnson.
Elliana, 7, Kohen, 6, and Kaynan, 3, were enjoying snow cones on Main Street after the parade.
“I grew up here and it’s always fun to come home,” Margo said.
Summer Fest grand marshals, Craig and Tracy Hood, were busy participating in the day’s activities, including as judges of the kids’ dog show.
“This is a difficult choice,” Craig smiled while watching a little dog shake hands with its master.
Although Levi Rad was the only participant in the lawnmower race, other events garnered more participation, including the egg toss, corn hole tournament, Prairie High School reunions, color run, hay bale throwing and watermelon eating contests, as well as the street dance and parade.
