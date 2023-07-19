Area kids will again have access to nutritious, healthy food options throughout the summer months with the Summer Food Service Program.
Offerings in Grangeville, Kooskia, and Kamiah are starting for youth in need of assistance.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 6:58 pm
The program provides free snacks and meals to children ages 18 and younger in locations throughout the state. Meals are served in areas of greatest need, with food provided by sponsors who are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper they serve. The program has no income requirements, and anyone younger than 18 can receive free meals, no questions asked. In addition to serving healthy, nutritious meals and snacks, many of the meal sites also offer games and reading activities for children and families.
In the summer of 2022, 67 sponsors served more than 860,000 meals and snacks at more than 235 sites across Idaho.
Grangeville
Grangeville Elementary / Middle School and SD244 will be hosting their summer food program every Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. This program goes until Aug. 9 at 400 S. Idaho Avenue.
Kooskia
The Kooskia Teen Center and Upriver Youth Leadership Council will be hosting their summer food program every Wednesday and Thursday. Lunch will be served noon to 1 p.m., and a snack will be served 3-5 p.m. This program started June 11 and goes until July 27 at 109 Main Street.
Kamiah
The Kamiah Teen Center, the K-6 Building, and Upriver Youth Leadership Council will be hosting their summer food program every Monday through Sunday. On Mondays through Fridays, 9-10 a.m., an AM snack will be served at the K-6 building. Afterwards, lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The K-6 building is located at 1102 Hill Street.
On Mondays through Sundays, 3-5 p.m., a PM snack will be served at the Teen Center. After, supper will be served 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Teen Center is located at 405 Main Street, Kamiah. Both programs started June 11 and go to July 27.
