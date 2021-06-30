GRANGEVILLE – The Summer Reading Program is off to a start at the Grangeville Centennial Library. The theme for this year’s program is “Tails and Tales”, focused around animals, getting active, and learning new stories. Lots of fun prizes and games will be in store, and spaces are filling up fast.
The program will have two major components. Primarily, participants can work on reading to compete for lots of prizes and free books. The other portion is summer activities; throughout June there will be weekly in-person activities and crafts done at the City Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So far, some of these have included yoga, woodland art, bouncy balls, and making bookmarks and pipe cleaner animals.
“These will be fun, STEM-related activities that get kids active and excited about reading, from zero to 18 years old,” library director Heidi Brown explained. The goal is for each child to read at least 10 hours, and for each 10 hours read they can enter a ticket in the prize drawings.
Brown went on to describe the importance of these programs for kids and the community.
“When school gets out, many children end up without a lot to do,” she said, “so these programs are something that keeps them reading…It keeps them occupied and it gives them an activity; it really is something that they can look forward to.”
At the end of June, the program will conclude with the “End of Summer Reading Party” on Tuesday June 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of guests like Smokey the Bear will be there, as well as the Jumpeez inflatable bounce house and a variety of crafts and activities. The main event will be the prize drawings, where all the rewards for reading are given out.
From reading practice for the mind to fun, interactive activities for the body, there is sure to be something for everyone this summer. Brown urges, “Sign up before it’s too late; these spaces are filling up quickly!”
