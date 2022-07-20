COTTONWOOD — A Summer Science Evening fundraiser is set for Tuesday, July 26, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. This event is to help support local HOSA members from Prairie High School raise travel expenses to attend the National HOSA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn. The evening will include a haystack dinner from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by a dessert auction at 7 p.m., and science activities during the night. Prepaid price for families is $35 and will be $40 at the door; individual price is $7 prepaid or at the door. For tickets, call Holli Schumacher at 208-507-1802; Olivia or Miranda Klapprich at 208-507-1898; or Liz McLeod at 208-451-4296.

