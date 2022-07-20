COTTONWOOD — A Summer Science Evening fundraiser is set for Tuesday, July 26, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. This event is to help support local HOSA members from Prairie High School raise travel expenses to attend the National HOSA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn. The evening will include a haystack dinner from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by a dessert auction at 7 p.m., and science activities during the night. Prepaid price for families is $35 and will be $40 at the door; individual price is $7 prepaid or at the door. For tickets, call Holli Schumacher at 208-507-1802; Olivia or Miranda Klapprich at 208-507-1898; or Liz McLeod at 208-451-4296.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.