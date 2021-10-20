U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelsey Summers, 44th Fighter Squadron aviation resource management from Grangeville, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Oct. 18 - 22, 2021, at Kadena Air Base (KAB), Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. Summers is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Amanda Pilant of Grangeville.
