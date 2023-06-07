Peter Seheult’s postlude at the May 14 concert photo

The bell choir joins the audience to listen to Peter Seheult’s postlude at the conclusion of the May 14 concert.

 Contributed photo / Cathy Law

STITES — Sitting in Otis and Pat Kittle’s living room where 100 chairs are arranged for the anticipated audience, one can’t miss the 180 degree view of the lush green hillside on Lamb Grade through the wall-to-wall windows. Cars begin arriving for “The Advent Hope Concert” on this Mother’s Day afternoon of May 14. The Deary Youth Bell Choir’s chimes and bells are arranged neatly along 33 feet of tables where the 15 musicians will play.

At 4 p.m., Otis Kittle welcomed a standing-room-only crowd to his home: “This is what my home is for.”

