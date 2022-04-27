GRANGEVILLE — This Sunday, May 1, a matinee showing will be held of “I Can Only Imagine” in the Blue Fox Theater, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be normal theater prices (except a family discount for four or more kids) and all proceeds will go toward Caitlyn and Michael Stevens’ mission costs.
