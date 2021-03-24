GRANGEVILLE — An all-you-can-eat sushi fund-raiser is set for Friday, April 23, at the Grangeville Country Club (golf course). Happy hour will begin at 4:45 p.m. with sushi served at 5:45 p.m. Drinks and non-sushi options will also be available.
Participation is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $40 each and available at State Farm Insurance and Camas Prairie Eye Clinic. The event is being hosted by Grangeville fifth grade girls with proceeds benefitting a variety of Grangeville sports teams.
