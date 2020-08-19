GRANGEVILLE – “It’s been an interesting season for sure,” said Grangeville City Clerk Tonya Kennedy. “The good thing is, no parents complained to me, so I do think everyone understands that we have been doing the very best we can under the circumstances.”
With COVID-19 precautions and reopening of businesses and organizations this summer, Grangeville City Pool had to make some changes to its schedule.
For the lower level swim lessons, a parent or another older family member or adult had to be in the water to do the hands-on teaching while the pool lifeguards/swim instructors were able to do large group instruction hands-off. For levels three and above, kids were able to take instruction and swim on their own.
“I know we did have some families who could not make that work, so they were unable to take lessons this year,” Kennedy said. “It’s unfortunate, and we hope next year we are back to a more normal schedule.”
Grangeville mom Kami Fogleman had her two girls, Kendall, 9, and Karly, 6, enrolled in swim lesson levels 1 and 2.
“It was hard since I had to have a 16-year-old or older with each girl and I couldn’t be there for both at the same time,” Fogleman said. “My bosses allowed me to have flexible hours so I could be there for one of my girls, and then my sister and nieces were able to be there for the other.”
Even with the strain on their regular workday and schedules, Fogleman said, “It was great to be in the pool and see exactly what the lifeguards were teaching and to help the girls. I do think each kid having a helper in there with them allowed them to get more practice in for each thing they were learning. The girls loved the days they got their aunt or one of their cousins in there with them.”
Still, with her job, it was difficult.
“It made it for a busy and tight schedule for the two weeks, so I am looking forward to just being able to watch my girls from outside the pool, hoping that they won’t have these same restrictions next year,” she said.
Mom Jade O’Brien had some of the same problems with scheduling.
“With more than one child in lessons and with a full-time job, it’s really hard to be in the pool,” she said. “But everyone here, all the lifeguards, have been really great.”
