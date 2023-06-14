GRANGEVILLE — Registrations for this year’s swim team are open through June 17. The participant age ranges from very young swimmers to seniors in high school. Membership will be capped at 75 swimmers.
The season will run June 19 – Aug. 4.
GRANGEVILLE — Registrations for this year’s swim team are open through June 17. The participant age ranges from very young swimmers to seniors in high school. Membership will be capped at 75 swimmers.
The season will run June 19 – Aug. 4.
Two coaches, Emma Edwards and Jessica Robinson, will be returning for the season. Edwards is a former Grangeville Dolphin and Robinson was a collegiate swimmer. Two GHS seniors and former swimmers, Michael Green and Abe Wilkinson, will be volunteering with the team, as well.
The Grangeville swim meet is scheduled for July 22. At this point no other meet dates or locations have been confirmed.
To find out more or register online visit Grangevillesports.com or the Grangeville swim team public Facebook page.
