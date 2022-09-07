KOOSKIA — Mountain Dewers Swing Dance Lessons start Tuesday Sept. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Clearwater Valley Middle School in Kooskia. This is a five-lesson series with a cost of $5 per lesson or $20 paid in advance for all five lessons. Bring your own snacks and water bottle, and dress is casual. Contact Sylvia Izbicki at 208-935-8153 for information.
