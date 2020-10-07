On Sunday, Aug. 30, Pastor Geoff Stevens of the Kamiah Christ Church baptized eight people at Three Devils Beach in the Wild and Scenic Middle Fork Clearwater River. Stevens baptized Pamela Stout, Wyatt Stevens, Todd DeBurg, Wendy DeBurg, Georgia Stevens, Kadin, JD Carver and Rylee Deal.
“Baptism is a public event. Every year in August we offer traditional river baptisms,” said Pastor Stevens.
“I hope in times we are in today, people would see baptism is a symbol of hope and new life. I think many people can use that kind of encouragement right now,” he said.
Following the baptisms, the assembled group enjoyed food, games, swimming and fellowship at this beautiful place.
