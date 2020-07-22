GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital will sponsor a blood drive Thursday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center on the Truck Route.
Those who want to make appointments should call Dana at 208-983-8571. Walk-ins will also be welcome as space for physical distancing allows. BYOM (bring your own mask).
This event is brought to the community by Vitalent, formerly INBC.
