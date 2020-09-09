GRANGEVILLE – “History has shown for this community, the stronger the statement, the less the participation,” Syringa Hospital CEO Abner King told the board at the Aug. 25 meeting.
The discussion centered around the idea of the hospital publicly stating advocacy for mask wearing and the board was grappling with whether to advertise the need for all community members to wear masks in public.
Earlier in the month, Syringa Hospital and Clinics made the mandate that all employees, patients and visitors within any hospital facility are required to wear a mask due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I was able to go to Home Depot recently because they do require masks,” board chair Leta Strauss commented. “But, yes, we need to press only where we will have impact.”
King said within the hospital/clinics there have been “a couple of isolated incidences of resistance,” but, overall, there has not been a problem with compliance.
“Our main goal is to protect our staff so they can continue to be safe and provide quality patient care,” he said.
In other news, chief nursing office Margretta Fortin reported the emergency department continues to have steady volumes with many complicated patients and traumas coming through. In addition, radiology volumes were up more than 172 above the normal monthly average.
“The triple aim – improving the experience of care and the health of populations and reducing per capita costs of health care -- is the focus of the nursing team here at Syringa,” Fortin said.
Director of human resources Katy Eimers said an agreement with Kronos Workforce Ready has been signed.
“This is a new time and attendance system that will replace our existing system which we have used for 10 years,” she said, adding Kronos will allow for more functionality and mobile applications.
Revenue director Cari Forsman said CMS (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) has finalized policies for the Hospital Price Transparency Final Rule.
This rule requires all hospitals to make public their standard charges in a in a machine-readable file to include gross charges, a variety of codes, payer specific negotiated charges, discounted cash prices and minimum and maximum negotiated charges.
“A consumer-friendly shoppable service list of 70 CMS-specified and 230 hospital-selected services is also required,” Forsmann said. “This will help consumers obtain an estimate of the amount they will be obligated to pay for shoppable services.”
“As school prepares to be back in session, there is increased concern that in-school learning cannot be sustained for the duration of the school year,” director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported. She said between the clinic and therapy department there was a 42 percent request for adjusted work schedule to accommodate virtual learning for their children if this were to happen.
She added a task force has been assembled to look at this as 57 percent of that same group was unaware that Syringa provides benefits that support personal, financial, and, in some cases, legal guidance.
Director of facilities Bill Spencer conveyed his department has installed additional UV sterilization equipment in HVAC units throughout the campus.
In the EMS realm, he said it has been a busy two months.
“We do have three individuals from the EMT class who passed their final tests, and we are excited about them starting the orientation process,” he said.
Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections for the previous month were $56,592, or 2.5 percent of gross charges. The Kootenai management services agreement fees were $20,070.
Watson also reported on Syringa’s involvement in the Payment Protection Program, Accelerated Medicare Payments and HHS Stimulus. All financial information is available on-line or from the business office.
CEO King reported that, as of the meeting date, Syringa had 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients. He also reported the department managers and leadership team, including Dr. Told, participated in highway cleanup on July 22.
“We have also hired a new lab manager, Tairel Rowley,” who started Aug. 24.
