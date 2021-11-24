Syringa Hospice has two fund-raisers each year to help with noncovered services and expenses: The Tree of Lights Memorial and the Just for the Hill of It bike challenge.
Hospice has 30 volunteers who put in approximately 1,500 volunteer hours each year.
To find out how to donate or volunteer, call Cindy Higgins at 208-983-8550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.