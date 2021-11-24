Syringa Hospice has two fund-raisers each year to help with noncovered services and expenses: The Tree of Lights Memorial and the Just for the Hill of It bike challenge.

Hospice has 30 volunteers who put in approximately 1,500 volunteer hours each year.

To find out how to donate or volunteer, call Cindy Higgins at 208-983-8550.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments