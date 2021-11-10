GRANGEVILLE — The Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved and now available for children ages 5-11. Syringa Hospital & Clinics Primary Care Clinic is scheduling appointments for the pediatric vaccine to patients on Wednesdays. To schedule call the SHC COVID-19 hotline 208-451-7770.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine for children 5-11 years of age. The two doses are administered at least 21 days apart, like the vaccine for those 12 years of age and older. However, the vaccine for children 5-11 years of age is a different formulation and smaller dose size.
Visit www.syringahospital.org and click on COVID-19 tab for details.
