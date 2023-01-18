GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital delivered its New Year 2023 baby on Jan. 11.

Isabelle Marie Wilson was born Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. She was delivered by Dr. Matthew Told.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments