GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital delivered its New Year 2023 baby on Jan. 11.
Isabelle Marie Wilson was born Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. She was delivered by Dr. Matthew Told.
The daughter of Chris and Katie (Mosman) Wilson of Grangeville was not due until Jan. 20, but made her appearance a little early.
“We were very surprised to have the first baby of the New Year,” Katie smiled.
Isabelle weighed seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins big sister, Evelyn, who is 1.
Grandparents are Cathy and David Mosman of Nezperce and Brad and Jennifer Wilson of Post Falls, Idaho.
“Isabelle just barely made it to be born on her dad’s birthday,” Katie said.
The couple also added thanks to Syringa and its staff.
“They were wonderful to us,” they said. “They gave us a lovely welcome basket and took excellent care of us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.