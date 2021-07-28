KOOSKIA — Syringa clinics in Grangeville and Kooskia will be giving out free sports physicals for 2021-22 high school athletes. These will be offered at the Kooskia clinic July 28, 1-4:30 p.m., and at the Grangeville clinic Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m.

Both of the clinics have forms at their office to be filled out and signed by a parent beforehand. CV activities director Allen Hutchens has asked fall athletes to bring their completed physical forms to the meeting CV has scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the CVHS Library.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments