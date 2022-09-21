GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center. All donations are distributed locally in the Inland Northwest. To schedule an appointment, visit https://donors.vitalant.org. Walkins are welcome, but may experience a longer wait without an appointment. The next drive is set for Dec. 8.

