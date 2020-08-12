Syringa Hospital & Clinics is offering sports physicals free by appointment at the primary care clinic in Grangeville, 208-983-8590, or at the Kooskia clinic, 208-926-4776. These physicals are free and 100 percent of any donation goes directly to the school of choice. Forms are to be signed by a parent or guardian. See syringahospital.org for forms.
Syringa sports physicals offered free by appointment this school year
