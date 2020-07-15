GRANGEVILLE – Kymm Gresset was not sure what to expect going through her pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, she wasn’t sure how her hearing loss might complicate the situation.
“I’m hearing impaired with a moderate to severe loss, and wear hearing aids. I read lips mostly, and after COVID started I had a doctor appointment where everyone had traditional masks on,” explained Gresset. “I wasn’t able to understand much of anything -- I can hear the talking but can’t understand what’s being said.”
She said she left the clinic in tears due to the anxiety this caused, not being able to communicate and “having some pretty high stakes coming up with a delivery,” she said.
During her next appointment, she let Dr. Tema Jessup know she was going to have a hard time with the appointments and delivery without “seeing” masks.
“It would be almost impossible for me to function without reading lips as my loss is about 60-70 percent in both ears,” she explained. “If I can read lips, I get to almost 100 percent speech discrimination.”
Gresset went home and started researching on the web to see what she could order.
At her next appointment, Gresset was greeted with everyone having makeshift face guards on, and Dr. Jessup told her and her fiancée, Stephen Hampton, they had already ordered some masks to delivered in May.
“My pregnancy progressed to my due date and then delivery and ‘real’ medical masks appeared for all the staff helping me,” Gresset said.
It turns out the company kept extending the delivery date, so the staff ended up getting the help from a local organization to make the see-through masks.
“To add an even more personal touch, I ended up needing a C-Section, and they had even gotten a divider made with a large window for me to see and communicate with the doctors during the procedure,” Gresset said.
“This is what we do in a small town,” said Dr. Jessup. “We care about our families and we want to make their birthing process as pleasant for them as possible. Ingenuity is something you often see in small hospitals, and I am glad that we were able to make things work for her in a time with shortages and increased pressure due to the coronavirus. They are a very nice family, and it was so fun to be involved on their special day.
Originally from South Dakota, and having moved to the area from Denver, Colo., about two years ago, Gresset said this level of stepping up and helping is not something she had always experienced always with her disability.
“I’m younger and appear just fine, so at times I’ve gotten a lot of push back or had to be very demanding about my needs – rights, really -- to be able to be successful just doing something as simple as communicating on the job or even at a doctor’s office,” she explained. “The patience, care and quick to respond attitude from literally everyone at Syringa is something I honestly do not believe I would’ve gotten in a larger city under the same circumstances.”
Gresset said she lost her hearing as an infant due to chronic ear infections but was not diagnosed with significant loss until she was 16 and tried to join the National Guard.
“I am not deaf by a long shot, but I need lip reading to supplement my already existing hearing at lower frequencies,” she explained. “Lip reading helps me get to 100 percent understanding, most times.”
As for advice when interacting with someone with a hearing impairment, Gresset said, “Normal speaking courtesies are important no matter what your hearing status is, such as ensuring folks are looking at you when you’re talking to them, enunciating completely as well as being patient. Everyone’s hearing loss and how they cope are different, so assuming everyone needs you to shout at them isn’t the answer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.