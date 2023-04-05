GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, April 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Soltman Center (across from the hospital). To schedule an appointment visit donors.vitalant.org. The next blood drive will be June 1.

