COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Posse Horse 4-H Club will sponsor its Second Annual Tack and Show Swap Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Vendors are invited to join for $10 per table. Contact Summer Duman at 208-305-1740 to reserve a table.
