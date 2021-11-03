KAMIAH — On Saturday, Nov. 6, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Christ’s Church will host a “Totally Tacos Dinner” to raise funds for shipping the Operation Christmas Child. The cost for the dinner is $7.50 per person and kids 10 and younger are $4 each.

Operation Christmas Child is put on by the organization Samaritan’s Purse to fill shoe boxes with simple things such as toys, school supplies, hygiene items, clothing items, and a 12-week course called The Greatest Journey which shares the unconditional love of Jesus Christ with children ages 2 to 14 in their own language.

Christ’s Church of Kamiah and many other area churches and organizations have taken on the gathering of these items to be included in the Christmas shoe boxes.

Last ye ar, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers traveled to 188 countries and gave out more than nine million shoe boxes to children.

