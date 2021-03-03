TAHOE — The Tahoe Hillbillies 4-H Club is looking for donations of any usable tack and/or riding apparel, English or Western, farm and stable supplies, and anything horse related.
Those who have items to donate can call or text 208-935-8080 with any questions or donations. Questions can also be directed to Kooskia Saddliers Queen Gracelynn Missman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.