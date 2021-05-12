KOOSKIA — Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 271 Tahoe Loop Road, Kooskia, will hold a maintenance and cleaning day Saturday, May 22, starting at 9 a.m. The cemetery will have two riding mowers, rakes and gas; bring your own weedeaters, leaf blowers, clippers, brooms for cleaning around headstones, and gloves.
Families are encouraged to maintain family-owned lots throughout the year. The board reserves the right to remove any items that become a hazard to upkeep. A copy of the cemetery guidelines may be picked up on May 22.
For Memorial Day, VFW Post No. 5407 will be placing flags on the graves of all veterans buried at the cemetery. If anyone knows a veteran who is not honored, call 208-926-4795, so their name can be added to the list. Currently, approximately 70 veterans have been identified.
For questions call Carolynn Doughty at 208-926-4795.
