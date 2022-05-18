KOOSKIA — Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 271 Tahoe Loop, Kooskia, will be holding a cleaning and maintenance workday on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 9 a.m. The cemetery will have two riding mowers, rakes, and gas; bring weed eaters, leaf blowers, clippers, or brooms for cleaning around the headstones.
Families are encouraged to maintain family-owned lots throughout the spring and summer growing seasons, i.e., trim around headstones and maintaining decorations. The cemetery board reserves the right to remove any items that may become a hazard to general upkeep. A copy of the cemetery guidelines may be picked up on the 22nd.
