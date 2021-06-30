KOOSKIA — Tahoe Ridge QRU will sponsor a poker run Saturday, July 10, starting at 507 Red Fir Road in Kooskia, beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is $10 for the first hand and $5 for each additional hand, with prizes for the top hands. All proceeds will go to support the QRU. For questions call 208-935-8065.
