GRANGEVILLE – Families are invited on a walking and adventure throughout Grangeville.
Starting Monday, Aug. 17, grab the kids and walk to local businesses, starting at Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL). Read a page of the book “Mother Bruce” at each stop.
In order: GCL, city hall, Crema Café, The Print Shop, Airbridge, Home Grown Quilts, Larson’s, Northwest Insurance, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Ace Home Center, Rae Brothers, Les Schwab, Pioneer Park, the veterans center, Devins Home Care, B & B Bargain, Farmers Insurance, Seasons Restaurant and Irwin Drug.
There’s no hurry as book pages will be out through the end of September – so they don’t all need to be completed in one day. Look for more details next week.
