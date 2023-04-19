GRANGEVILLE — Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) recently announced Gordon Talley as its 54th Spring Art Show and Sale judge.
The public is invited to the CIAA Art Show and Sale, set for April 20-22, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The show’s venue is at the Super 8 Hotel conference room, 801 S W 1st St/Hwy 95, Grangeville. On Friday, April 21, there will be a complimentary appetizer buffet from 5-7 p.m.; raffle ticket winners will also be announced.
