COTTONWOOD — Get ready to watch the roaring ’20s come alive as a man is sought to tame the shrew.
St. John Bosco students will present the play “Take the Shrew. Take Two,” April 27-29.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COTTONWOOD — Get ready to watch the roaring ’20s come alive as a man is sought to tame the shrew.
St. John Bosco students will present the play “Take the Shrew. Take Two,” April 27-29.
Taking off from the original play, “Take the Shrew, Take Two,” expands Shakespeare’s play-within-a-play motif and imagines Taming of the Shrew as a story invented by explorers of an old run-down 1920s mansion. The roaring ’20s come alive as a sweet girl’s covert suitors attempt to circumvent her father’s eccentric rule that his fiery older daughter must be married before his younger can date. Hijinks ensue as suitor rivalry and plots to marry off the firebrand abound. Have they actually found a man canny enough to tame the shrew? Or will their plan backfire? Meanwhile, the father and his brother are up to something mysterious in the basement and a young, eager, undercover reporter is determined to find out what.
The play is directed by longtime volunteer Kim Frei and assisted by Michael Rehder and Tara Stubbers, with costumes by Courtney Rehder.
The play is set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 27, 28 and 29, 7 p.m. each night, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, as well. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds support the SJB drama club. Concessions are available at each performance.
Cast:
The Mansion Crew: Rachel Sonnen, Sarah Waters, Noelle Chmelik, Elijah Rauzi, Levi Wassmuth, Matthew Warren and Vivian Dahlsrud.
The Shrew Crew: Torry Chmelik, Cody Wassmuth, Serinah Palmer, Raylie Warren, Maleah Cummings, Makayla Rose, Clare Uhlenkott, Julia Wassmuth, Noah Beckman, Dustin Kaschmitter, Clay Weckman, Luke Stubbers, Glenn Parmantier, Stallone Hoene, Tommy Rose, Connor Nuxoll, John Uhlenkott, Savannah Perrin and Antonia Wirz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.