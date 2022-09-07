GRANGEVILLE — “Taming Your Finances” classes will be held at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Sundays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. This will be a three-week hands-on class open to the community. Budgeting, savings, the envelope system and how to tackle debt and be a good steward of your money. Childcare available. Call Greg and Debbie Applegate to reserve a spot or with questions, 208-892-42280, or contact the church office at 983-0552.
