Mad Hatter Tea Party photo

Faustina Bowern (center) will be one of the Tea Party Mix Broadcast cohosts. (L-R) Brother, Declan, and sister, Adelaide, are her cohosts.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — KJBM Radio and The Industrious Family are going “mad”... and you’re invited!

KJBM Radio Los Angeles, Your Beautiful Music Oasis, has a Tea Time With Teen Day Mad Hatter Tea Party scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2-4 p.m. The Industrious Family are the area Tea Time With Teen Day Tea Party Hosts and Hostesses, and invite everyone to this afternoon tea party. It will be held at Pioneer Park, 410 East Main Street, Grangeville. Seating is limited.

