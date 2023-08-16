GRANGEVILLE — KJBM Radio and The Industrious Family are going “mad”... and you’re invited!
KJBM Radio Los Angeles, Your Beautiful Music Oasis, has a Tea Time With Teen Day Mad Hatter Tea Party scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2-4 p.m. The Industrious Family are the area Tea Time With Teen Day Tea Party Hosts and Hostesses, and invite everyone to this afternoon tea party. It will be held at Pioneer Park, 410 East Main Street, Grangeville. Seating is limited.
This is an opportunity to bring children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to experience the tradition of friends and family gathering together for tea. Boys and girls are encouraged to wear their favorite whacky hat. Bring your own teacup, and cookies will be served. Croquet and bean bag toss are scheduled activities for this Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea Party.
KJBM Radio Los Angeles, the official Tea Time With Teen Day Tea Party Media Partner, will be broadcasting a special Two-Hour Tea Time With Teen Day Tea Party Mix for their social that will air worldwide on kjbmradio.com.
Tea Time With Teen Day also assists in the promoting of the arts. They invite students studying to be arrangers, conductors, musicians, vocalists or educators to participate in their weekly Tea Time With Teen Day Song Title Trivia Challenge. Their library fosters an interest for young people to learn about the history of popular orchestral music. By listening to the weekly Tea Time With Teen Day radio show, they can enjoy music appreciation education outside of the classroom. To participate visit, facebook.com/teatimewithteenday/.
