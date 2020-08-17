KAMIAH -- On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting an open house for the one-year anniversary of the Teen Center. This will take place at the new Teen Center building at 405 Main Street in Kamiah, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
YAB will be selling $5 hamburgers as a fund-raiser. The community is invited to stop by, take a tour of the new building, pick up lunch for the work crew or pick up dinner later to take home to the family. Chef Tyler and the YAB crew will be grilling until 6 p.m.
“This year has been tough on our fund-raising,” said UYLC executive director Sharlene Johnson. “COVID has taken a big bite out of the funds we raise to pay for all the special extras that our grants don’t pay for, like feeding the kids. We are hoping everyone shows up to see what’s going on here and support our efforts at the same time.”
For information, contact 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
