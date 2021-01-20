KAMIAH — On Sunday, Jan. 24, the Kamiah Teen Center is hosting an escape room, The Lost Mummy, from 1-3 p.m. While it is a family event, any teen is also welcome. “As an explorer, you’ve always dreamed of adventuring through Egypt. It’s where your grandfather, Howard Carter, discovered the remains of the ancient pharaoh Tutankhamun. But he had a secret. Something he never told anyone other than you. He believed there was another tomb connected to the first. A hidden tomb. A Lost Mummy. It’s what you’ve spent years preparing for, and now’s your chance to find it,” the publicity information reads.
For information, contact the YAB Office, at 1-208-743-0392, or uylctina@gmail.com, or visit 405 Main Street, Kamiah.
