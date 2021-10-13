Kamiah library photo

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL) is participating in the statewide Idaho Teen Reading Challenge.

Teens ages 12 to 19 are invited to read eight books in a seven-month period, now through April of 2022.

The Idaho Teen Reading Challenge is a chance for school and public libraries to challenge teens to read books outside of their comfort zone. Here’s how it works: During the months of October – April, teens are challenged to read eight books in each of the following categories: graphic novel, a book recommended by a friend, an #OwnVoices book, free choice (pick any book), a book that keeps you up at night, a classic, a memoir/biography and a re-read.

Idaho Commission for Libraries will have a drawing for three $100 gift cards at the end of the challenge. GCL will have a drawing for a prize package at the end of the challenge, as well. Stop in at GCL, 215 West North Street, or call 208-983-0951 for details.

