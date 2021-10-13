GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL) is participating in the statewide Idaho Teen Reading Challenge.
Teens ages 12 to 19 are invited to read eight books in a seven-month period, now through April of 2022.
The Idaho Teen Reading Challenge is a chance for school and public libraries to challenge teens to read books outside of their comfort zone. Here’s how it works: During the months of October – April, teens are challenged to read eight books in each of the following categories: graphic novel, a book recommended by a friend, an #OwnVoices book, free choice (pick any book), a book that keeps you up at night, a classic, a memoir/biography and a re-read.
Idaho Commission for Libraries will have a drawing for three $100 gift cards at the end of the challenge. GCL will have a drawing for a prize package at the end of the challenge, as well. Stop in at GCL, 215 West North Street, or call 208-983-0951 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.