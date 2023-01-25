Teen suicide prevention programs are set for tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, Lewiston High School Auditorium; Wednesday, Feb. 1, Clarkston High School Auditorium; and Wednesday, Feb. 8, Clearwater River Casino, Lewiston. All are free and begin at 6:30 p.m.

These events will feature a screening of the documentary “My Ascension,” which is the story of a 16-year-old cheerleader who attempted suicide and was left paralyzed. The painful experience has led her on a mission to help others find hope. Families who lost loved ones to suicide will also be featured. There will be a panel discussion and information on teen mental health and suicide prevention.

