Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
MAY 24, 2011
•After nearly three years, a man charged and found guilty of felony rape has finally been returned to Idaho for sentencing. Anderson was returned on Tuesday, May 24, by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
20 YEARS AGO
JUNE 6, 2001
•COTTONWOOD-Louis Schmidt of Cottonwood has been chosen as the Border Days grand Marshal.
•Things were all a-buzz last Thursday morning after a trailer loaded with 500 beehives overturned along U.S. 12 nearly three miles east of the Lochsa Ranger Station.
30 YEARS AGO
JUNE 5, 1991
•A federal judge allowed the tradition of prayer to continue at Grangeville High School last Friday despite objections that graduation prayer violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
40 YEARS AGO
JUNE 3, 1981
•All roadblocks seem to have been cleared for Walco to begin experimenting with their new distillery in Grangeville. The firm intends to power their garbage trucks and pickups with alcohol made from barley and molasses.
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 9, 1971
•THE DALLES, ORE.- Big Foot is back. The legendary Sasquatch – or Big Foot – was reported here this week. Five persons reported seeing the beast near Pinewood Mobile Manor two miles west of The Dalles. One of the five, Dick Brown, a teacher at The Dalles Junior High, said Big Foot was about eight feet tall and had silver white fur.
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 8, 1961
•Ken Crea, Fenn, topped the 4-H judging contest with a score of 292.1; Douglas Crea, Fenn, was second with 269.7 and Patrick Long, Grangeville, third, 261.5.
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 7, 1951
•Rev. Arthur Bauer of Stites has an organization started and plans laid for the construction of a boys’ school on the southfork of the Clearwater River about four miles south of Stites.
•Gail Dennis and Irene Arnzen were delegates to Girls’ State.
80 YEARS AGO
JUNE 5, 1941
•Formal opening and open house of the new residential Ailor Mortuary will be June 15. The public is invited to inspect the new chapel. The funeral home occupies the old Scott home on the hill, lately owned by E.M. Olmsted. The chapel seats 187 persons.
•The WPA crew, now working on the Mt. Idaho-South Fork road will be transferred to Grangeville within 10 days to work on the Grangeville streets and sidewalk project.
90 YEARS AGO
JUNE 11, 1931
•LUCILE-Several from here attended the opening dance at New Meadows Hot Spring.
•FENN- Mr. and Mrs. Earl McDonald returned home from Boise.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 9, 1921
•Grasshoppers which years ago caused serious damage to crops in Idaho County, are again appearing on the Camas Prairie. Poison has been placed in several fields to destroy the pests.
•Fishermen are active as the season begins. Limit is 15 pounds of trout or 50 fish. Resident fish and game license costs $2. Women must have a license and it is unlawful to fish from horseback.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 8, 1911
•Sheriff Overman has been kept busy the last few days rounding up horseback.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 9, 1901
•John Norway received two dozen eggs of thoroughbred English Dorkings all the way from New Jersey.
