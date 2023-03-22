Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 20, 2013
· Three major fires last year burned nearly 160,000 acres in Idaho County last year. Battling the McGuire and Sheep fires cost a combined $42 million.
· WHITE BIRD – Under short-lived sunny skies, Prairie High School freshman Hanna Ross rode to victory last Saturday afternoon, March 16, to be chosen as the 2013 White Bird Rodeo Queen.
20 YEARS AGO
March 19, 2003
· WHITE BIRD – Fifteen-year-old Grangeville High School sophomore Katy Fox was chosen on Saturday to represent the 2003 White Bird Rodeo as its queen.
· GREENCREEK – A welding mishap Saturday evening resulted in a structure fire that destroyed Greencreek Tire and Auto.
30 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1993
· Grangeville’s Jeremy Von Bargen went 4-0 at the state Class A-3 Wrestling Tournament to claim state title in the 171-pound class.
Grangeville’s Adam Chenoweth and Kamiah’s J.D. Storm each were third at 145 and 160, respectively, while Grangeville’s Tyler Bransford and Kamiah’s Bruce Borgelt garnered fifth place at 103 pounds and heavyweight, respectively. Jake Elam of Clearwater Valley was sixth at 125 pounds.
40 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1983
· CAMPBELL’S FERRY – Two cows and one calf elk were left at the ferry when last hunting season ended. The three were all she saw all winter, nor has she had any bulls come to the salt yet this spring.
50 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1973
· Young girls have invaded business houses in Grangeville – to work and further their education with practical experience. They are from the Grangeville High School office training department.
“The girls sign up for two periods as seniors. We attempt to build in accuracy and speed in everything they have learned as juniors. In addition to this, the girls receive on the job experience.”
60 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1963
· Grangeville High School band, under the direction of Ira Cole, will present “a new and different kind of musical entertainment” in the school cafetorium. The program “Sing Along with Ira,” will feature the band and vocal department leading the audience in “good old songs of yesterday.”
70 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1953
· School district split-up continues to be an important topic in Grangeville.
· Grangeville Chamber of Commerce says “hands off” in a move to change mail service from train to truck.
80 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1943
· Assistance in eradicating rats from Grangeville was asked by the commerce chamber.
· Thirty-six rounds of boxing in the Orofino vs. Grangeville return bouts. Grangeville boxers are Arley Weaver, George Denham, Alfred McCulley, Cecil Heitter, Wilbur McCulley, Jackie Stearns, Frazier Sutton, Wayne Hazelbaker and A. McPherson.
90 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1933
· A couple of turkeys from the Wisdom ranch near Riggins are credited with having caused Idaho’s latest gold strike. When one bird was dressed there was $2.50 in gold in its craw; $5.10 was panned from two other turkeys.
100 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1923
· Mud literally poured from the heavens and pounded down on the Camas Prairie in one of the most terrific storms of the winter. It was the tail end of a severe dust storm which raged over Lewiston earlier in the afternoon. The wind blew with ferocity and a mud-laden snow beat down on the earth.
110 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1913
· The mother pension measure will become effective shortly. It will make provision for the county to pay pensions to worthy mothers in need. It will take care of children under the age of 15; the oldest child will receive $15 a month and the others, $5. A mother making application for the pension must have resided in the county at least two years.
120 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1903
· Isaac Zehner is building the finest residence in Denver.
130 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1893
· Miserable March mud.
· Jorgenson Bros., owns a fine deposit of marble down in the South Fork of the Clearwater, which will be valuable for building purposes when the county develops.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.