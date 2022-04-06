Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 4, 2012
· KOOSKIA – It will be at least a two-week job to remove initially an estimated 25,000 yards of soil and debris that slid across Leitch Creek Road last Thursday morning, March 29.
· GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Elementary Middle School students were invited to travel through time March 29 and witness H.G. Wells as a young inventor and would-be author.
Idaho Theater for Youth, part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, presented “The Science of Fiction” at the school last Thursday afternoon, offering a host of British accents, mind-boggling inventions, breathtaking stories and laughter.
20 YEARS AGO
April 3, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Church is celebrating its Centennial. The church constitution was signed in the original prairie church building at Denver on April 13, 1902.
· March 24 was a special day for Grangeville trapshooter, Josh Warden. He shot against more than 450 other shooters in the 49th annual Camas Prairie Handicap and walked away with the title.
30 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1992
· Twila Hornbeck of Grangeville has announced her candidacy for the Idaho Senate from District 8.
Hornbeck is running in the newly created District 8 which takes in Greencreek, Grangeville, Fenn, and all parts south in Idaho County, Adams, Valley, Boise and a big chunk of Gem counties. Idaho County was divided into two large sprawling districts by the reappointment plan passed this session by the Idaho Legislature.
40 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1982
· Belly dancing has come to Grangeville in the form of the Mirage Dancing Troupe, which consists of two young women who are making public appearances as well as giving belly dancing lessons and delivering “bellygrams.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1972
· Mr. and Mrs. Willard “Rusty” Tompkins report the sale of their 17-unit Camas Motel and two-bedroom apartment to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lamm who also own and operate the Crossroads Café and Lounge.
60 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1962
· The first forest fire of the year was reported Sunday near Castle Creek on the Clearwater district of the Nez Perce National Forest.
The fire spread into grass and brush from slash burning on the Elk City power line right-of-way.
70 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1952
· Mrs. Ernest Behler, Ferdinand, was given recognition for having the most outstanding 4-H club in Idaho County. The club is the Eager Eaglets, George Cook, county agent, announced all 4-H leaders will receive a subscription to the Four-H News magazine this year, courtesy of Jordan Motors Co.
80 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1942
· All Idaho County men aged 54 to 64 inclusive, will be required to register April 27 in the fourth national draft registration.
90 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1932
· Grangeville High School Glee Clubs present “The Lady of the Terrace.” In the cast are Everett Cox, Gwendolyn Tollefson, Lois Walker, Ralph Bell, Norman Dean, Wayne Wiley, Virginia Frizzell, Harold Reynolds, Evelyn Fuller and Lucille Wieder.
100 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1922
· United effort to induce the federal government to complete the highway up the South Fork of the Clearwater River from the terminal of the present road, near Castle Creek, to Elk City will be put forth by the Grangeville and Elk City people.
110 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1912
· Beginning with this issue of the Free Press and from now on, the type used in the printing will be cast on a Linotype machine, giving the paper a better appearance typographically than heretofore has been possible in the use of handset type.
120 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1902
· Post Office at Kooskia has changed its name to that of Lorena, to take effect April 1.
