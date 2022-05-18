Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 16, 2012
· Idaho County voters said yes in Tuesday’s May 15 primary election: yes to incumbents and yes to school levies.
· GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council is asking to delay the decision on a proposed move of the Nez Perce – Clearwater National Forests office to Kamiah.
At its May 7 meeting, council approved sending a letter to the Idaho Congressional delegation and also the forest supervisor’s office asking for a 180-day moratorium on the move.
20 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County will have its own representative in the upcoming Mrs. Idaho, America pageant. Lonna Vopat will compete in the state pageant Sunday, May 26, in Boise.
· Idaho Women in Timber will lobby in Washington, D.C. Local ladies are Beth Funk and Valerie Patton of Elk City and Carolyn Howe of Grangeville.
30 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1992
· The Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) announced Idaho County ASCS Executive Director Georgia DeHaas will be presented with the agency’s highest honor, the Administrator’s Award for Service to Agriculture.
40 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1982
· Although a slight mist clouded the area Saturday, the second annual Prairie Dog Run topped the prior year in numbers, with almost 90 individuals competing.
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1972
· KOOSKIA — Lions Club President Ed Gilroy announced the club has voted to sponsor a project to construct a swimming pool in Kooskia.
Gilroy explained, “the City of Kooskia with the promise of financial backing by the Lions Club has applied to the State Parks Board for matching federal funds for the project.”
60 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1962
· COTTONWOOD — Open House on Armed Forces Day is a part of the celebration at Cottonwood Air Force. Airmen will take visitors on a guided tour of the facilities. Two weeks ago a new high-power search radar on Cottonwood Butte was placed in operation for initial testing.
70 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1952
· Largest class in the history of Grangeville High School will be graduated May 20. There are 60 seniors. In 1899 there were two; graduates of G.H.S. including the class of 1952 total 1,172.
· John Douglas Nail of Grangeville has been promoted to the rank of cadet captain in the Army ROTC unit at the University of Idaho.
80 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1942
· Some of the meanest horse flesh ever to feel the weight of man will be tamed by Idaho County cowboys at the rodeo at the Ellis Painter ranch on the Salmon River.
· John Hans, Jr., and Ivan Woods were home from the University of Idaho to spend the weekend with their parents.
90 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1932
· Volunteer wardens are awaiting appointments to be given the power of arrest to fight incendiaries. More than 1,000 representative citizens headed by Governor C. Ben Ross should receive their appointments, according to a statement by Ben Bush, state forester for Idaho.
100 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1922
· Eight boys and 12 girls will be graduated from Grangeville High School this week.
· Only between Grangeville and Cottonwood is there any part of the North and South Highway from Lewiston to Lucile that will not be built this season.
110 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1912
· L.C. Kerlee and Harry Markham are in Moscow serving as jurors in the federal court. A number of whiskey cases will be heard.
120 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1902
· John Doumecq was a visitor from White Bird. He sold his ranch and placer ground of 160 acres to an English Company from Rossland, B.C.
