Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 30, 2011
· Most school districts in Idaho County are seeing enrollment numbers close to last year’s numbers or somewhat lower.
· GRANGEVILLE – With the theme of “It’s Snow Much Fun”, Syringa Hospital’s annual Festival of Trees is set for Dec. 1-3.
Trees will be decorated starting Nov. 29 at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville, the venue for the annual event.
20 YEARS AGO
November 28, 2001
· KOOSKIA – An hourlong standoff at a Kooskia gas station ended with the arrest of a north Idaho man, James Farber, who earlier that day had attempted to elude law enforcement officers in a stolen car.
· Grangeville High graduate, Alexander Magee, participated in Pentagon rescue efforts after the Sept. 11 attack.
30 YEARS AGO
November 27, 1991
· Fifty years ago, Dec. 7, 1941, Japan stunned the world with a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunging the United States into war.
To commemorate this day, Crea-DeHaven Veterans of Foreign War Post 3520 and Ladies’ Auxiliary are dedicating a memorial to all service people past and present who served in any and all wars.
40 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1981
· Visitors to the Crooked River-Buffalo Hump region next summer will find a Forest Service information center available to them. A cabin was given to the Forest Service by Jerry and Helen Walker for use as a visitor information center. The cabin is located on Crocked River several miles below Orogrande.
50 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1971
· Grangeville’s holiday cross on the hill overlooking the town was lighted on the Thanksgiving holiday thanks to the efforts of Ross Kittrell, Bob Wikoff, Dick Roberts, Ken Meyers and about a dozen teenagers from the area, who took snowmobiles in to the cross Sunday.
· Two young men, Glen Schongolla and Joe Grief, both of Cottonwood, were awarded the Eagle Scout award, the highest award given by Boy Scouts of America.
60 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1961
· Several roofs in the county caved in from the weight of snow. Among them was the Idaho County Stock Show Assn. livestock building.
· Howling gale swept through Dixie leaving 36-inches of snow and many stranded hunters. Two persons lost their lives from monoxide fumes in their camper near Elk City.
70 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1951
· Mr. and Mrs. Jack Brust and son visited at Cottonwood, hauling out hogs from Joseph and Boles, to be butchered.
80 YEARS AGO
November 27, 1941
· John P. Gaffney, district ranger, reports 2,200 big game hunters spent $80,000 to kill 301,100 pounds of deer and elk meat, worth at the rate of 20 cents per pound, or $16,220. He figures each hunter spent $35.
90 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1931
· The contata will be a gift to the community from the community chorus. H.R. Hilbourne will direct the chorus; Lorena Schwitzer is a pianist and Lois Walker, assistant pianist.
· STITES – Mr. and Mrs. Merle Wilburn won the prize for being the best waltzers.
100 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1921
· Dope fiends are on the increase in Idaho, according to Boise officials. There is no worse habit than that of being addicted to drugs. The liquor habit cannot compare with it, Gov. D.W. Davis said.
110 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1911
· On last Saturday a bobcat entered the chicken coop of Carl Zehner and killed 45 chickens. Mr. Zehner figured he had scared the marauder away, closed and locked the door, the next morning he found the 45 dead chickens and one real live bobcat.
120 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1901
· Milton Freidenrich arrived from Portland to spend Thanksgiving with his family. He has completed a five-year course at the Portland Academy.
