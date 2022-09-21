Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 19, 2012
· Firefighters continue to work through tinderbox conditions on regional wildfires. As of Tuesday morning, the Sheep Fire north of Riggins was 34,858 acres (up nearly 15,000 acres from last week) with 24 percent containment. Near Dixie, the McGuire Fire Complex was at 33,161 acres (up nearly 10,000 acres from last week), with no change in containment: 2 percent.
· School administrators are keeping kids inside due to dense wildfire smoke settling in the communities.
Both Friday, Sept. 14, and Monday, Sept. 17, air quality conditions were rated with a score of 189 which falls in the “unhealthy” category.
20 YEARS AGO
September 18, 2002
· Early losses are estimated around $40,000 to businesses in Kamiah, Kooskia and into the Lewis County Valley resulting from an ongoing bad check scam currently under investigation by regional and federal law enforcement agencies.
· Misty Dawn Taylor, formerly of Harpster, will represent the state of Idaho at the nationally televised Miss America pageant Sept. 21 in Atlantic City.
30 YEARS AGO
September 17, 1992
· Grangeville’s west end development project seems to have new life.
Representatives from McCarthy Management and Development, the Spokane company which has been negotiating leases with potential tenants, including the Pamida discount store chain, are in Grangeville this week to meet with city officials about the development.
40 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1982
· CAMPBELL’S FERRY – Winter’s past, the cellar beneath the living room at the Ferry has been invaded by skunk. Each invader was live-trapped, carried to the outside and disposed of. So why do not the tribe of skunk, which has enjoyed almost all summer of privacy in the cellar, not enter a trap?
Seems once all mice had been skunk-caught, the varmints should move out. Chances are they (it could just be one, or a dozen, who knows?) merely lay in waiting to pounce on invading mice. Frances would prefer mice, rather than zero mice with skunk. Of course everyone in the house is careful to not anger the unwelcome resident.
50 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1972
· Idaho’s new Uniform Probate Code is held up as a model for the rest of the nation in an article in the September issue of The Reader’s Digest.
The code, which went into effect last July 1, “simplifies, hastens and drastically reduces the costs of passing on estates from husband to widow, or from one generation to the next,” declares author Murray Teigh Bloom.
Moreover, he says, the new code – is now getting favorable consideration by legislatures in other states.
60 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1962
· Camas Prairie farmers produced one of the best Brevor wheat crops on record in the country this season. Rich Hauger threshed 90.2 bushels to the acre on a 57-acre plot.
70 YEARS AGO
September 18, 1952
· Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. had a barbeque to celebrate the completion of new lines to serve 165 families in the suburban areas on Camas Prairie.
80 YEARS AGO
September 17, 1942
· Being unable to hire schoolteachers, White Bird upper grade pupils are attending school in Grangeville.
90 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1932
· The Lewis and Clark Highway was designated a federal aid project. By this act it made possible the construction of a direct link from central Idaho to Montana and the east.
100 YEARS AGO
September 14, 1922
· Fire in the west end of the horseshoe tunnel on the Camas Prairie railroad near Culdesac caused delay in train service between Grangeville and Lewiston.
110 YEARS AGO
September 19, 1912
· Charles Miller secured a record-breaking 105 bushels of spring sown barley to the acre. The crop was sown on the Aram farm.
120 YEARS AGO
September 18, 1902
· Stewart’s threshing machine has been running steady in the Tolo country, putting through 1,300 bushels a day.
130 YEARS AGO
September 16, 1892
· There is an Indian encampment on Hall Street below town that looks quite picturesque and essentially western. They will make headquarters there until the packing season is over, as the noble red men are engaged in packing the smaller articles for the Red River Co.
