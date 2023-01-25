Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 23, 2013
· More than $7 million is on its way to Idaho County, part of an overall $323 million federal appropriation as part of the Congressional one-year reauthorization of the Secure Rural Schools and Self-Determination Act (SRS).
· The Prairie High School drama department will be performing “Anne of Green Gables” tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 23. Curtain time is 7 p.m. in the PHS gymnasium.
20 YEARS AGO
January 22, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – With support from the community and a handful of area volunteers, the Hope Pregnancy Center of Central Idaho, Inc., will open Feb. 1.
· Steve Wassmuth, Grangeville Elementary fifth grade teacher, showed a $1 dollar bill he had received in the mail from Japan. He had written at the bottom of the bill “Please return to Steve Wassmuth, Grangeville, Idaho 83530.” He had written it about 15 years ago.
30 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1993
· You pass by guys like Frank Gerten without noticing. You likely think he’s about like the rest of us.
But if you ever get lost in this county, if your family is lost or, God forbid, if a loved one is lost in water or snow, if any of these things should happen – you will never again forget Frank Gerten. People lost or hurt greet him and his volunteers with awe, for he offers a service which is indeed one of life and death and it is a service offered to each of us without question, supplied equally regardless of our station.
Sgt. Gerten is the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Director.
40 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1983
· SLATE CREEK – The people all along the mail routes out of White Bird are missing the sight of the red and white Bronco pulling up to their mailboxes, as Harold Clear and his little dog, Badger, retired Jan. 8.
Harold started carrying the mail out of the White Bird Post Office in 1944. His first route was to the Canfield Post Office on the Doumecq Plains. At that time, there were 13 families up there and now only one. The route is driven every other day.
50 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1973
· BOISE – A Grangeville girl, Miss Shawna MacGregor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Macgregor, Jr., of Grangeville, was declared winner of the state Voice of Democracy contest, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary.
60 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1963
· Work started this week on a new $62,826 motel in Grangeville adjoining the Charcoal Broiler and Lounge. The motel will be known as the Downtowner.
70 YEARS AGO
January 22, 1953
· Cliff Irwin was elected president of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
80 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1943
· Paul G. Eimers was named president of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
· An epidemic of measles has closed the Stites school.
90 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1933
· BURGDORF – The first mail from McCall in several days was brought in by Billie Brown. He made the trip on skis.
100 YEARS AGO
January 25, 1923
· Steel bridge across the Lochsa River at Lowell has been completed by a Lewiston contractor for the Forest Service.
110 YEARS AGO
January 23, 1913
· Salary of the city clerk of Grangeville is $50 a month and entails considerable labor and the city treasurer earns every cent of the $12.50 he is allowed.
120 YEARS AGO
January 23, 1903
· The territory from which Grangeville draws its trade is the best in Idaho. Mr. Ackerman received a $10 check for selling the most shoes in the state from Selz, Schwab & Co. Mr. Ackerman was surprised. He had no thought of contesting in the face of such towns as Boise, Lewiston, Moscow, Pocatello, Caldwell and Wallace, which have more than twice the population of Grangeville.
130 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1893
· A Chinaman was shot in the leg in front of Auchinvole’s saloon. The [man] rushed into the saloon and said a white man did it. Later, he blamed it on Jim Poe, another Chinaman.
· An Arab was arrested for peddling without a license. He was tried and fined the usual sum. Although he had plenty of money he went to jail rather than pay it.
