Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 19, 2012
· What was a win for the seventh-grade Grangeville Elementary Middle School will actually be a win for the entire community. Seventh graders won a recent Camas Prairie Food Bank food drive with 902 items while eighth graders came in second with 766 and sixth graders brought in 288.
· WINCHESTER – A one-vehicle accident resulting in a propane leak resulted in closure of U.S. Highway 95 for seven hours last Friday, Dec. 14.
20 YEARS AGO
December 18, 2002
· COTTONWOOD – Prairie High School students, Maureen Tacke and Mary Sonnen, were two of only a dozen from Idaho chosen to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga.
· GRANGEVILLE – The ninth annual Festival of Trees, held Dec. 5-7 in Grangeville benefits the Syringa General Hospital Foundation. This year’s event raised approximately $20,000.
30 YEARS AGO
December 17, 1992
· Kamiah improved its Central Idaho League and season marks to 3-0 with a 67-43 win over Orofino. The Kubs leaped to leads of 26-2 at the end of the first quarter as they made 11 of their first 12 field goals. They extended the lead to 47-19 at halftime, and held on to defeat the 0-2 Maniacs. Jared Mercer had a game-high 25 points, Naverro Herrer had 10 and Chris Engledow added nine for Kamiah,
40 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1982
· Grangeville seems to receive its share of foreign exchange students, but rarely does a local youth venture off to spend a year in another country.
Kevin Fansler, a junior at Grangeville High School, will be spending his senior year in Sweden through the Youth For Understanding program. He is the son of Harmon and June Fansler.
50 YEARS AGO
December 20, 1972
· Mrs. France Meyer, Fenn, was first-place winner in National Grange Needlework Contest for tablecloths and the sweepstakes for embroidery.
· Jerry Asker, president of Snowhaven Ski Area reported with the installation of the new Ts on the Hall T-Bar lift, the connection of some of the electrical system and a few odds and ends the ski area will be ready for skiers – if there is enough snow.
60 YEARS AGO
December 20, 1962
· The Grangeville Bulldogs added two more victories last weekend as they traveled to Orofino and had to pull out all the stops in the last quarter to edge the eager but inexperienced Maniacs 47 to 41. Saturday night at home, Grangeville took on the previously undefeated Nez Perce Indians and breezed to a 71-54 triumph.
70 YEARS AGO
December 18, 1952
· Jean Groom is competing in the women’s ping-pong tournament at Idaho State College.
80 YEARS AGO
December 17, 1942
· The kids’ community Christmas free show and treat will take place Saturday at the Blue Fox Theatre. The community is holding places and treats for 800.
90 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1932
· Schoolchildren of the Grangeville Public School were treated to a vacation as the result of frozen and broken water pipes.
100 YEARS AGO
December 21, 1922
· Several stores have announced their intentions of closing at six’ o’clock Saturday evenings during the remainder of the winter. Muddy roads keep shoppers at home. Absence of water on the North and South highway, between Grangeville and White Bird is of great inconvenience to freighters and stockmen they assert.
110 YEARS AGO
December 19, 1912
· There were 78 marriages and 40 divorces in Idaho County this year.
120 YEARS AGO
December 18, 1902
· Gold and platinum in paying quantities have been discovered in the streets of Cottonwood. The find was made on lots owned by Samuel Goldstone, J.W. Wolbert and C.C. Burge. The ground along the creek bottom will be prospected. The principal value lies in the platinum and it carries nearly $4 a ton in gold.
130 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1892
· Tom Polluck was up from Rapid River. He reports all the bottom lands along little Salmon and Rapid rivers to the foot of the mountains, have been squatted on this fall by actual settlers.
