Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
October 3, 2012
· COTTONWOOD – An attempted escape ended with injury for a North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) inmate and likely a new felony charge.
· Not counting a portion of the Mustang Complex, which extends from U.S. 93 in Montana to the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness in southeastern Idaho County, this season’s fires have now affected upwards of 183,000 acres in the area.
20 YEARS AGO
October 2, 2002
· Grangeville High School homecoming king and queen crowned were Eli Kretzmann and Kelly Hogg. Queen candidates were Amberlea Doyle, Sarah Long and Kami Miller. The boys nominated were Dustin Crea, Ryan Peterson and Billy Stockton.
30 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1992
· A Mass led by Bishop Ted D. Brown honored St. Mary’s Church’s centennial year.
The Cottonwood church’s Mass was celebrated by its parish Sunday, Oct. 4.
Bishop Nicholas E. Walsh, a former pastor, attended the celebration. Guests also included Fathers Kenneth Arnzen, Nezperce; Simeon Van DeVoord, Ferdinand and Greencreek; Wm. Rowley, Dean of the North Central Deanry and San Tago, Aristizabal of Cali, Columbia, who is a seminarian of the Dioceses. Sisters from the Monastery of St. Gertrude near Cottonwood were also present.
40 YEARS AGO
October 6, 1982
· Thoughts turned to skiing at the Grangeville City Council meeting Monday night, with Joe Bednorz, Clearwater District Ranger, explaining the progress of a proposal involving the local Nordic ski club for expanding cross-country skiing in the area.
The club plans to develop a ski trail, located at the Fish Creek Campgrounds, with three courses for skiers.
50 YEARS AGO
October 11, 1972
· Randy Bridge, Grangeville, set a new world’s record in the 650 stock class at the snowmobile grass track races.
Bill Bridge, world record holder’s father, won the Canadian American Championship Sunday with his son claiming the runner-up position. Larry O’Neal, graduate of Grangeville High School, won the title of Northwest Champion with Randy Bridge claiming runner-up.
All three men were riding Chaparral 650 cc snowmobiles belonging to Walt Luman.
60 YEARS AGO
October 11, 1962
· Jane Chedsey was crowned homecoming queen at the Grangeville football game with Potlatch High School.
70 YEARS AGO
October 9, 1952
· More than 3,000 hunters have been checked through the game stations. To date 834 elk, 90 deer, 10 bear, six illegal moose and an Angus calf have been checked out.
80 YEARS AGO
October 8, 1942
· Temperatures reached 92 degrees and enough moisture has fallen to make good farming conditions.
90 YEARS AGO
October 6, 1932
· The school band, directed by Lester von Bargen, will march through the streets then stop at the Imperial Hotel and play for the Commercial Club.
100 YEARS AGO
October 12, 1922
· Pureblood horses were the most popular attraction at the Idaho County Fair in Grangeville. It was also the eighth annual Border Days.
110 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1912
· The Grangeville baseball team has left for Elk City. They will play a series of three games with the crack team of the mountains. The cost of the trip will be $500 and it is paid by Elk City enthusiasts, it shows what a live bunch they have there.
120 YEARS AGO
October 9, 1902
· The midway features of the four-day fair were pleasing. The balloon ascensions were witnessed by thousands of people for the first time in their lives. Promptly at 2 o’clock the daring balloonist cut his machine loose from the earth and soared to a vast height in the blue vastness. At an elevation of 1,000 feet he released himself from the balloon and as the parachute unfolded he descended gracefully to the earth, not more than 200 feet from the point of departure.
130 YEARS AGO
October 7, 1892
· P.W. Johnson, deputy sheriff, Cottonwood, wants a statement published that during his term of office he has often put himself in bodily peril to preserve the peace of the town. He further states that as long as rogues are upheld, it is impossible to preserve the peace.
