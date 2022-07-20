Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
July 18, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — As crowds moved across the airport and planes flew overhead, Dallas Neumann of Grangeville summed up the general opinion of attendees from last Saturday’s Warbird Weekend: “Make this an annual event,” he stated.
Between 1,700 to 2,000 attended the four-hour inaugural air fair July 14 at the Idaho County Airport, which featured historic and modern aircraft displays, and free plane flights to youth, along with tours of the USFS smokejumper base.
20 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2002
· As if the heat weren’t enough on Saturday, damage from a lightning storm knocked out power to 5,396 accounts of both Avista and Idaho County Light and Power customers for more than an hour.
30 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1992
· Grangeville has its own “Field of Dreams.” Steve Schumacher had a dream of regulation Little League ball fields for Grangeville and made it a reality.
It’s almost like he heard the voice from the movie, “If you build them, they will come.”
And come they did. Monday night about 100 Grangeville Little Leaguers played the first game of their tournament on three new regulation ball fields at the Lions Park, thanks to Schumacher.
40 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1982
· Members of the Rainbow Family will be walking through Idaho County this week, in a walk protesting nuclear destruction. Ultimate destination of the walk is Bangor, Wash., on Aug. 8 for a peaceful rally, spokesman said.
50 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1972
· At 104 years old, Rella Church remarked, “I don’t go out as much as I used to, there has been so much wind it bothers my ears.”
Mrs. Church was born on July 17, 1868, in Boone County, Ind., near the city of Indianapolis.
She came to Mt. Idaho with her parents in 1879 when the streets were full of mud and no sidewalks were thought of. She remembers traveling between Mt. Idaho and Cottonwood without a fence to be seen.
60 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1962
· COTTONWOOD — A work stop page entered its 10th day at Cottonwood Air Force Station where the Iron Workers struck construction of the $1,250,000 radome.
70 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1952
· Joe N. Wagner sold the Gem State Motors to Billy Gray and Marvin Webb of Lewiston.
· Mr. and Mrs. Bert Moody have purchased the Summit Café at the top of White Bird Hill from H.A. (Bill) Williams.
80 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1942
· George Brust, acting as agent for residents of South Joseph, contracted for eight miles of telephone wire. The line will be built this fall.
90 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1932
· Seventy-three tax sales brought $800 under the hammer of auctioneer E.M. Olmstead. Most of the sales were cut over, grazing and waste lands in the Glenwood area. Some of the rough cut-over land north of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater sold as low as three and four cents per acre.
100 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1922
· Grangeville golf devotees are enjoying themselves on a nine-hole course, recently completed in the Harry Wood pasture, south of town. Howard Beall, golf instructor of the Lewiston Country Club, helped direct the installation of the course. C.R. Campbell, A.N. Dyer, A.D. Kettenbach and T.F. Wren were instrumental in having the course laid out.
110 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1912
· There is a great howl going up along the high line by the shippers on account of the bum freight service now being given the Camas Prairie road. Three freight trains a week come up from Lewiston while on the Clearwater line, which furnishes less business, is given a six-day service.
120 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1902
· Speaking of the organization of the Idaho County Stock Association, the Kendrick Echo says: “The main object is protection from cattle ‘rustlers’ and to run them out of the country or cause them to seek honorable means of livelihood.”
