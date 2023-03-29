Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2013
· COTTONWOOD – Seven Prairie High School students headed to Nampa to compete in the Idaho Technology Student Association Convention March 7-9.
The Prairie TSA Club competed against students from Wallace, Idaho Falls, Homedale, Minioco, Rexburg, Meridian and others, with more than 300 students participating.
20 YEARS AGO
March 26, 2003
GRANGEVILLE – Two Grangeville men, Neil Haws and Ken Doughty, helped pull a man, Eric Cutlip, Sr., and his dogs from his burning house last week.
· Was it just for propane, or could it have been for a more insidious purpose? Detectives with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in locating a 500-gallon propane tank stolen from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Bald Mountain shed. According to Lieutenant Detective Scott Mealer, the tank was last seen March 17.
30 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1993
· Gretsky has joined the ranks of the very special dogs and has graduated, becoming a seeing-eye dog. Gretsky got his start with Wendy Suesz as a 4-H program. This whole thing began four years ago with her application to become a trainer on the 4-H seeing-eye dog program.
40 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1983
· For the first time in history, a Visitor’s Guide has been published which tells everything there is to do and see while visiting Idaho County.
· Dave Medel, 31, recently joined the staff of the Idaho County Free Press as a reporter. Born and raised in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, which is near Cleveland, Medel has been a resident of Idaho County since July of 1981.
50 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1973
· Named Grangeville’s 13th Young Woman of the Year award recipient Monday at the banquet in the Elks Temple was Mrs. Larry Workman.
60 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1963
· Gem State Telephone Co. will build lines into the Lucile-White Bird area and in the Southfork-Elk City area.
70 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1953
· Idaho County contributed $5, 019 to the March of Dimes. Grangeville’s contribution of the total was $2,510.
· The annual 4-H party drew 275 4-H members and their leaders to Grangeville.
80 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1943
· Idaho has a teacher shortage of 125, notwithstanding the fact that emergency certificates have been issued in an attempt to meet various vacancies.
90 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1933
· Ward L. Dempsey, former cashier of the First National Bank here, and recently a part owner of the Nezperce Tractor & Equipment Co., at Lewiston, has accepted a position as manager of the Brown Motors, Inc.
100 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1923
· Stores which have been closing Saturday evenings at 6 o’clock during winter months will again remain open until 9 p.m., the change to become effective at once.
· Frank Haecker and R.V. Goan are back from the Snake River section where they have spent the winter on trail work for the forest service. A trail three miles long was built from Big Bar to Kirkwood Bar.
110 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1913
· Spelling contest of the schools of Idaho County proved a most interesting as well as profitable event. Elizabeth Hussman, Keuterville, was first and won a $25 prize; Herbert Brown, White Bird, second, $10 and Harold Simon, Cottonwood, third, $5.
120 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1903
· GREENCREEK – The German school will close Friday and the public school will open Monday.
· Articles of incorporation were filed in the auditor’s office for the Buffalo Hump Power and Light Co., Ltd., with a capital stock of $100,000 divided into 100,000 shares with a par value of 10 cents each.
