Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 26, 2012
· As of Tuesday, Sept. 25, the Sheep Fire was at 47,228 acres (73.8 square miles) and at 40 percent containment. Estimated fire costs to date were $10,777,068.
· KOOSKIA – The Old Opera House Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a modern way – Opera House has Talent.
Contestants from all over the Northwest will compete in an all-out talent competition. This is open to any, both solos and ensembles. Talent could range from singers, dancers, musicians, magicians – anything that is a talent.
20 YEARS AGO
September 25, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville writer, Dewey Haeder, was recently notified that he was a finalist of 22,000 entries in Parade Magazine, “The Car That I Loved the Most” in 100 words or less.
30 YEARS AGO
September 24, 1992
· Gail Foltz has been dedicated to “her girls” for the past 15 years. She has coached state champions such as Kim Hazelbaker and Jennifer Schoo and spurred the Grangeville High School girls track team to repeated Central Idaho League and District II championships.
But, her cake was iced when she was voted High School Activities Association girls track coach of the year, for District II A-3 and A-4 and also for the entire state.
40 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1982
· Inland Abstract Title Company has a new location for the first time in over 85 years with their recent move to their new office at 416 West Main.
Joe Foster, manager, when asked why the firm wanted to change locations, replied with a smile, “Well, we decided that 85 years was long enough to stay in one place.” Actually, the new business is closer to neighboring offices of lawyers and realtors, Foster explained. “This is more convenient here for us.”
50 YEARS AGO
September 27, 1972
· The crowing of Queen Judy DeHaas and her princesses Elayne Parrish and Donna Simler at the Idaho County Fair last month, was just the beginning of their reign.
60 YEARS AGO
September 27, 1962
· Pacific Daylight Savings Time ticks away its last hours Saturday. Move the clock back an hour at midnight.
70 YEARS AGO
September 25, 1952
· Mrs. Gracie Pfost, Democrat candidate from the First Congressional District, said she believes Hells Canyon Dam is a sound business proposition.
80 YEARS AGO
September 24, 1942
· Although early residents of the Tolo Lake vicinity planted carp in Tolo Lake with good intentions of having a bountiful fish supply, these have since proven to be a nuisance. These carp are worse underwater than a hog through a potato patch when it comes to rooting. Carp feed chiefly on vegetable matter, destroy the plants, rile the water and produce so prolific that other fish are unable to exist. Plans are underway to rid the lake of the carp.
90 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1932
· Twenty-three school districts in Idaho will not have school this year; three schools in Idaho County will close.
100 YEARS AGO
September 28, 1922
· A.F. Parker, Grangeville, was elected president of the Pioneer Society of North Idaho. Mr. Parker first located to Lewiston, 1880, to conduct the Nez Perce News, but the lure of the mountains drew him away. Among pioneers at the meeting and the year each came to Idaho were George Fenn, 1862; Mrs. Belle J. Dorman, 1863; M.S. Martin, 1864; Joseph Himmelspak, 1868; Sidney Brown, 1867; and James Surridge, Harpster, 1876. The rest are all of the Grangeville area. The meeting was in Lewiston.
110 YEARS AGO
September 26, 1912
· “Border Days” is the first annual entertainment in Grangeville and the greatest show ever held in the Northwest. More than 20,000 persons were in attendance during the four days. The closing day was a hummer. The days of the ’49 were lived over again. Everybody was inclined to “Cut ‘em Loose” and accord the other fellow the same privilege.
120 YEARS AGO
September 25, 1902
· The well-known pioneer, Joseph Crooks, spent a few days in town from his farm in the White Bird country.
130 YEARS AGO
September 23, 1892
· The Denver Tribune is the title of the new paper issued at Denver last Monday by H.L. Frost. It is a five-column six-page paper. R.H. Craig is building the first residence in Denver.
