Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
August 22, 2012
· [University of Idaho-Idaho County Extension Agent Jim] Church spoke to a crowd of people at the Idaho County Fair on Thursday night, Aug. 16, where 19 local families were honored as 100-Year 4-H Families.
“Many families not only have the 100 years on each side of the family and in several generations, but also have far exceeded the 100 years,” said Idaho County 4-H Program Director Susie Heckman.
20 YEARS AGO
August 21, 2002
· Grangeville resident, Clyde F. Hanson, recently attended a specialized training program, “Managing a Mass Fatality Incident,” held at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
· Phyliss Pottala, service manager at Wells Fargo in Grangeville, was awarded a trip to Las Vegas, Nev., for her service to the bank.
30 YEARS AGO
August 20, 1992
· Members of the Nez Perce Indian tribe go through the grand entry dance Sunday at the 16th annual Lookingglass Powwow in Kamiah. The event, held Thursday through Sunday, is in honor of tribal ancestors who fought in the Nez Perce War of 1877.
40 YEARS AGO
August 18, 1982
· POWELL – The Powell School was almost ready to close for the day I visited there the first week of June. Teacher John Parrish and four of his seven pupils were taking it easy, reflecting on the last year and making plans for the next.
50 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1972
· FLORENCE – A countess from Paris, France, Countess DeVibraye and her two daughters, Mary Ann and Mary Noel, were visiting friends from Boise and McCall, the Robert Hendren, Jr., so they all drove in to see the old town and the old cemetery. They had coffee with Lillie and Martin and took a lot of moving pictures of them and the old buildings. Boy – maybe we will be famous in Paris, France.
60 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1962
· Extensive work continues at the Cottonwood Air Force Station in construction of a $1,250,000 plastic radome over a 174-foot sweeping radar house atop a five-story reinforced concrete building.
70 YEARS AGO
August 21, 1952
· North Idaho purchasers of Washington Water Power Co. common stock will receive their stock in September. A recent federal court decision approved the plan of American Power & Light Company to distribute its 100 percent interest in Water Power.
80 YEARS AGO
August 20, 1942
· Cpl. Charlie Gortsema arrived in Grangeville from Fort Lawton, Wash., for a two-week visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. K. Gortsema.
90 YEARS AGO
August 18, 1932
· Douglas Nail, 2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Nail, who live on the edge of Cottonwood Canyon, was bitten by a rattlesnake. The little fellow was playing in the yard when the rattler struck him on the little finger of the left hand.
100 YEARS AGO
August 24, 1922
· Idaho Hotel, a two-story structure, burned to the ground within a half hour after the fire was discovered in the rear of the building. Miss Jessie O’Kelly was the telephone operator on duty in the office just across the alley from the seething furnace. At no time did she leave her post.
110 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1912
· The Uncle Tom’s Cabin show took more money out of Grangeville than you could haul in a freight wagon. The writer who went in on a free pass, would say that in his opinion the show was not worth the price of admission. The fierce Siberian bloodhounds were as docile as pinkeyed rabbits. It impressed with the necessity of the state legislatures of the north following the example set by the southern states in prohibiting the putting on of the old chestnut.
120 YEARS AGO
August 21, 1902
· The Denver Land Syndicate holdings amounted to 2.720 acres in the center of the prairie and embracing the Denver townsite, were sold to William Mulhal, a capitalist of LeMar, Iowa, for $47,000 or a fraction of over $17 per acre.
130 YEARS AGO
August 19, 1892
· The Bank of Grangeville received $500 in silver half dollars of the new coinage.
